HoR to hold session next Monday – government to appear before House on Tuesday

24/06/2021 Sami Zaptia

The Official Spokesperson for the House of Representatives (HoR), Abdulla Belheeg, announced yesterday that the next session of the House of Representatives will be next Monday (28 June).

He also revealed that the government will appear before the House on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Belheeg did not reveal the official agenda for the two days, which is usually revealed before the holding of a session. However, Libyan media and commentators are generally assuming the session will be on the stalled 2021 Budget.

