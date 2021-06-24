Libyan PM stresses to US Secretary of State urgent need to remove mercenaries

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, stressed Thursday to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the urgency to remove all foreign forces and mercenaries and armed groups from Libya to achieve security.

In a meeting between the two officials following Berlin II Conference, Dbeibah said the Government of National Unity will exert large-scale efforts to prepare Libya for elections in December and unify institutions, provide services and achieve fair distribution of resources as part of the first stages of a long-term national reconciliation.

He welcomed the constructive role of the US and said with cooperation from the US regarding the mercenaries’ withdrawal, Libya can start a new phase for a successful story of democracy and peace.

Berlin II Conference concluded Wednesday and issued a 57-point statement that was sent to the Security Council. It reiterated the need to hold elections on time and remove all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, in addition to refraining from intervening in Libyan internal affairs.