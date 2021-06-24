Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Positive changes in Libya are not easy to achieve

Friday , 25 June 2021
24/06/2021 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Alexeyevich Ryabkov said that “positive changes in Libya are not easy to achieve, due to the failure to implement all the provisions of the roadmap, stipulated in Security Council Resolution No. (2570)”.

“It should not be allowed to disrupt the schedule for the national elections scheduled for next December”, Ryabkov added in his speech at the Berlin ll conference on Wednesday.

He also explained that since the Berlin l conference, Libya has witnessed remarkable changes for the better, as the Libyans gradually overcame, with active international support, the mutual mistrust that had accumulated over the years of turmoil, and learned to negotiate and reach compromise solutions, according to him.

