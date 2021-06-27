Libyan Constitution Assembly urges preparation for referendum

The Chairman of the Libyan Constitution Drafting Assembly, Al-Jilani Erhuma, called for starting preparations for constitution referendum, demanding it be a basis for general elections in December.

In two letters to the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives and Head and members of the High Council of State, Erhuma said they had to take responsibility and assume their national and constitutional jobs to allow Libyans to have their say through referendum on the constitution draft of the Constitution Drafting Assembly.

The letters said the Supreme Court annulled “spoilers’ pretexts” and vouched for the legality of the constitution draft which can be approved or disapproved by the Libyan people.

The letters called also for instructing the High National Elections Commission to take the necessary measures to prepare for the referendum.