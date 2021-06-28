Libya’s HoR puts off government Q&A session to next week

A source from the House of Representatives (HoR) said the session for questioning the Government of National Unity that was slated for Tuesday was suspended and will be held on July 05 at the request of the government itself.

The source said the request was made by the Prime Minister because “he is on formal visits overseas.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Blehiq, said the Monday session tackled the endorsement of the budget, salary unification, sovereign positions and Defense Minister’s appointment, in addition to the 5+5 Joint Military Commission’s letter that urged the HoR to appoint a Defense Minister and not to pass a budget for the Ministry until the appointment takes place.

Blehiq said the HoR passed the first chapter of the budget that is related to salaries and added that it included all HoR resolutions regarding raising salaries of certain departments’ employees, calling on the Ministry of Finance to provide proposals regarding the budget.