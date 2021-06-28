LPDF: No Dual citizenship allowed for Libyan president candidates unless permitted by law

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) Advisory Committee said the members unanimously agreed on holding presidential elections by the method of lists, LPDF member Abdullah Othman said, adding that they had agreed in Switzerland that president candidates must be Muslim Libyans of Muslim parents and has no foreign citizenship, unless is permitted by relevant laws, in addition to not being convicted for crimes and to resign from all military posts once elected.

Othman said the members had unanimously agreed to delay carrying out a referendum on the constitution draft until after the formation of the elected legislative authority as per the constitutional basis, saying the authority must conduct the referendum before the end of its tenure and that the LPDF should form a technical committee to contact with the Constitution Drafting Assembly to handle the objections of some components on the draft.

He added that the members had also agreed on dividing the parliament into a House of Representatives – headquarters in Benghazi 13 constituents with 200 members – and a Senate in Tripoli or Sabha; 11 constituents with 120 members.

“Assurances are made a chapter in the constitutional basis and the Presidential Council as the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army takes measures to unify the military institution as a precondition for kicking off elections”. He added, saying the LPDF will convene by September 30 the most to assess the military institution unification work, national reconciliation and the work of the High National Elections Commission.