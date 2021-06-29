Blinken: Withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya to start soon

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya will start soon and that there is an international consensus on this file.

Blinken told Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, that the withdrawal process will take time, adding that there is also an international consensus on the need for Libya to hold elections on December 24 and the withdrawal of all foreign forces as per UN resolutions.

He said the international consensus on elections and withdrawal of foreign forces is very strong and cannot be ignored by the pertaining countries that have regular or irregular forces in Libya, including Turkey and Russia.