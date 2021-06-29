Wednesday , 30 June 2021
Home / Normal / Blinken: Withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya to start soon

Blinken: Withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya to start soon

29/06/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said withdrawal of foreign forces from Libya will start soon and that there is an international consensus on this file.

Blinken told Italian newspaper, La Repubblica, that the withdrawal process will take time, adding that there is also an international consensus on the need for Libya to hold elections on December 24 and the withdrawal of all foreign forces as per UN resolutions.

He said the international consensus on elections and withdrawal of foreign forces is very strong and cannot be ignored by the pertaining countries that have regular or irregular forces in Libya, including Turkey and Russia.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersStates
All

Check Also

Migrants in distress returned to Libya – on Malta’s request

Some 90 migrants on a boat in distress were reportedly intercepted and returned to Libya …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved