Wednesday , 30 June 2021
HoR Constitutional Path Committee asked to submit election law in July

29/06/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

Ageela Saleh, head of the House of Representatives (HoR), met with the Constitutional Path Committee in the House yesterday.

The HoR reported that the meeting to discussed developments on the internal and external arena regarding the constitutional basis for the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on 24 December 2021.

During the meeting, the constitutional rule regarding the election of the president was emphasized as stipulated in the Constitutional Declaration and Parliament Resolution No. 5 of 2014.

The HoR also reported that it was also agreed to prepare a law for elections to be submitted to the House for voting and approval during the month of July, in fulfilment of the tasks entrusted to the HoR – responsible for issuing the necessary legislation for the presidential and parliamentary elections on the specified date.

