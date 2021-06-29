Libyan human rights group says release of perpetrators of Abu Salim massacre does not achieve reconciliation

The Human Rights Solidarity confirmed that the release of suspects involved in serious mass violations such as the Abu Salim prison massacre does not assist in achieving national reconciliation in Libya.

In a statement, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the infamous Abu Salim massacre, the NGO stressed that the release of individuals and perpetrators to the massacre feeds the culture of impunity.

The statement denounced the blind adherence to legislation, along with decisions and statements that are limited to amnesty for serious crimes, pointing out that the Libyan authorities must abide by the rules of transitional justice.