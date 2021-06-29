Wednesday , 30 June 2021
Presidency Council calls on Aldabaiba to nominate Defence Minister by 4 July

29/06/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

The Presidency Council, in its role as Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, called yesterday on the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, to nominate a Minister of Defence by 4 July.

The call came in a letter sent by the Presidency Council to the Prime Minister inviting him to attend the important meeting that will be held next Sunday (4 July) in the office of the Supreme Commander of the Army to ‘‘consult on the issue of appointing the Minister of Defence and to settle the matter once and for all’’.

The Presidency Council, in its letter to the Prime Minister, threatened to take the decision to name the Minister of Defence, and to refer it directly to the House of Representatives for a vote, in case he was absent from the meeting that will be held for this purpose next Sunday.

