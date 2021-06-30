Dbeibeh : The Electricity crisis must be resolved at any cost

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU) called an emergency meeting with the board of directors of the state electricity company (GECOL) to address the escalating issue of continued power outages across the country in recent weeks, which have lasted as long as twenty-four hours in some areas.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Dbeibeh demanded that the electricity crisis be resolved by any means possible, urging GECOL to act quickly and to this unacceptable problem, which has made life unbearable for Libyans across the country in the scorching summer heat that has surpassed 48 degrees Celsius.

Al-Dbeibeh told the meeting’s participants, “I am confident that everything the citizens have to say about the electricity company is genuine, and I will no longer tolerate everyday complaints about the state of the country’s electricity grid.” He said sharply referring to the outpouring of dissatisfaction from Libyan civilians the nation over in regards to the prolonged power blackouts, despite promises made by Libya’s interim administration to put an end to the problem as soon as possible.

“We need to address this head-on and explain to people what we’re going to do, we need to work together as a united front and agree to solve the electricity problem in whatever way, and I think you’re going to change the position and improve the grid in the months to come,” he said during the meeting.

This took place yesterday during his visit to the State Electricity Company’s headquarters, accompanied by several ministers, during which the company’s operation was inspected and the causes for the worsening of services over the previous period were discussed.

During the meeting, the Libyan Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of daily follow-up to the urgent plan approved last April by the Government of National Unity with the Audit Bureau and the Central Bank of Libya to provide all necessary facilities to GECOL to implement the plan and end the suffering of citizens due to the electricity.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Electricity Company, for his part, reassured citizens that the grid will improve in the next months per the urgent plan announced in April.