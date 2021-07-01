Friday , 2 July 2021
An overcrowded migrant boat, right, tries to escape from the Libyan Coast Guard in the Mediterranean Sea, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A non-profit sea rescue group is denouncing the Libyan Coast Guard and the European Union after it witnessed and filmed the Libyan maritime authorities chasing a crowded migrant boat and shooting in its direction as it tried to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The video was filmed Wednesday by members of Sea-Watch as they flew over the Central Mediterranean during an observation mission and caught the incident on camera from their plane. (Sea-Watch.org via AP)

Caught on camera: Libyan coastguard shoots at migrant boat

01/07/2021 Al Jazeera Press Articles

Sea rescue group witnesses Libyan authorities shoot at a crowded boat to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

