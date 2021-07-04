Several LPDF members trying to insert “poison pills” to ensure elections will not happen: US Special Envoy

After the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) meeting in Switzerland from 28 June to 2 July failed to reach a consensus on the constitutional basis to hold elections on 24 December 2021 by the set deadline of 1 July, U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norden said some were trying to poison the process:

‘‘We have watched the LPDF meetings this week in Geneva closely, including several members who appear to be trying to insert “poison pills” that will ensure elections will not happen — either by prolonging the constitutional process or by creating new conditions that must be met for elections to occur.

Some of these individuals claim to be working on behalf of political leaders who have given the United States clear assurances that they support elections on December 24.

Ultimately, Libya’s future can only be determined by Libyans. UNSMIL has worked diligently to facilitate discussions, despite challenges brought by COVID, but it cannot make decisions on behalf of Libyans. We hope the 75 Libyans in the LPDF will re-dedicate themselves to allowing the 7 million Libyans throughout the country to have a voice in shaping Libya’s future.

We stand ready to help the Government of National Unity provide basic services and prepare for national elections until its mandate ends in December and we look forward to hearing the platforms and positions of Libyan candidates as they debate the best ways of solving long-term issues such as the electricity crisis, providing liquidity to Libya’s business sector, fighting corruption, dealing with foreign forces and mercenaries, creating jobs, ensuring security, and finding a path for Libya — a country rich in resources and history — to prosper in peace’’.