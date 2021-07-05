HCS urges HNEC to open registration for constitutional referendum first

The High Council of State (HCS) has welcomed the launching of the voter registration system yesterday and called on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to use the voting system for the constitutional referendum first.

According to the HNEC Sunday, people have until the end of July to sign up for the elections. It encouraged all concerned to come forward and register.

The HCS urged the electoral commission to commit to maintaining the neutrality of the elections, as it will encourage the Libyan people to get more engaged in the democratic process and complete the remaining milestones for ending the transitional stage, according to the statement.