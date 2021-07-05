UNICEF calls for protection of minors rescued in Libya

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the protection of rescued children in Libya, Xinhua news agency reports.

On Saturday Abdulkadir Musse, special representative of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to Libya, called for the protection of child migrants who are rescued and returned to Libya.

“The body of a child and a woman among 14 people drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya washed ashore in Zawya, northwestern Libya. In another incident today, at least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia,” said Musse.

More remains wash ashore in Zawya #Libya. The bodies of 14 people, including a child and a woman have so far been retrieved. The daily horrific reality in the Central Mediterranean. pic.twitter.com/Rz4Wg5cSgD — Safa Msehli (@msehlisafa) July 3, 2021

“UNICEF calls for immediate action to protect the intercepted children by offering appropriate immediate care and durable solutions,” he added.

UNICEF is also concerned about the safety of school children in Libya due to armed clashes.

According to UNICEF, since the beginning of 2021, a total of 529 children have been intercepted and returned to Libyan shores, out of a total of nearly 15,000 people.