New site of mass grave discovered in Tarhuna

The search teams of the General Authority for Search and Identification discovered on Tuesday, July 6, a new mass grave site in the agricultural project five kilometers within the vicinity of Tarhuna.

The Authority stated, on its official Facebook page, that its search teams will resume their work tomorrow morning, in order to exhume the human remains discovered.

The mass grave is the second in less than one month to be discovered in the same area in the agricultural project, within the realms of Tarhuna.