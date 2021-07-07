Dbeibah forms ministerial committee to prepare for Libya elections

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah ordered Tuesday the formation of a ministerial committee to follow up on the preparations for holding general elections on December 24.

The committee is headed by the State Minister for Communications and Political Affairs with a number of ministers and deputies as well as other officials as members.

The committee will be coordinating with state institutions to work on holding elections and also coordinating with the High National Elections Commission to raise awareness about the importance of elections and the acceptance of their results.

It will also prepare to launch a government media center to cover elections, in addition to conducting several activities and programs to bring in more women and youth participation rates.