Saleh confirms the Parliament’s commitment to the anticipated electoral entitlement

Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, met with Jan Kubis, the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and confirmed the Parliament’s continued commitment to holding elections on the agreed-upon date of December 24 this year.

During the meeting, the two parties discuss developments in Libya’s political process. and Saleh assured Kubis that the House of Representatives had begun to prepare the election law for the Presidency directly from the Libyan people, as well as to distribute electoral posts throughout Libya on time to meet the electoral entitlement.

The Speaker of the HoR also emphasized the Parliament’s fulfilment of its commitments, urging all parties to work together to meet their responsibilities, including the right to appoint leaders to sovereign positions.

On his end, the United Nations Envoy emphasized the critical importance of adequately preparing the country for elections and holding them on the designated date of December 24th later this year.

This comes at a time when rumours and discussions about possibly postponing the elections and extending the GNU’s work are rife, owing to the approaching deadline and the country’s continued state of unreadiness.

As things stand, the Government and the House of Representatives are still divided over approving the national budget, with the parliament rejecting it for the fifth time this week, the electricity crisis continues to plague a majority of the nation, and most public institutions have yet to be united.