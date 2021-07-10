Al-Mishri: UN mission in Libya pushing for allowing military officials to run in elections

The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, said the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the international community are pressuring them to allow military officials to run in the upcoming elections, telling reporters Saturday the High Council of State supports holding elections on December 24.

“Conditions for candidates in the upcoming elections must be logical and cannot be made to fit a certain person.” Al-Mishri reiterated.

He also said that transitional phases in Libya must end as they are part of the causes of suffering for Libyans, adding that the issue of constitution isn’t a marginal one, and said: “We’re fighting for the right of people to have a referendum.”

Al-Mishri added that they had made concessions for the referendum on the constitution but the House of Representatives and High National Elections Commission had been protecting the process.