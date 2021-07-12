Libyan High Council of State urges House of Representatives to resume constitutional talks

The Libyan High Council of State urged Monday the House of Representatives to resume constitutional track talks to reach an agreement that allows holding elections on time, adding in a letter that the House of Representatives is invited to resume dialogue based on Hurghada meetings.

The High Council of State said this came after the failure of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to reach a consensus on a constitutional basis between June 27 and July 02.

The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, called in a meeting with UN envoy Jan Kubis for adopting Hurghada outcomes as a constitutional basis for elections as they take into account the referendum entitlement and the timeline for holding elections; December 24.

Division among political parties in Libya is now based on some who want elections to be based on the constitution draft after a popular referendum and others who want to delay such a procedure due to the short time span till December 24 and challenging logistics, pushing instead for a temporary constitutional basis, which also has yes-and-no parties that include those who want presidential and parliamentary elections without preconditions and others who want parliamentary elections followed by a referendum on the constitution to be a permanent basis on which elections could be held.