HCS head: Political Agreement must be core reference to elections

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khaled Al-Mishri has reiterated the council’s position that the Political Agreement is the core reference to laws and legislation related to the electoral process and stressed the necessity to hold the elections on the specified date.

The elections were the centre of talks between the HCS head and the coordinator of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Raisedon Zenenga on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed the latest political developments, most notably the elections and the path of dialogue related to the constitutional rule, the media office of the HCS said.