Libyan PM from Sabha: There will be no more wars

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said the lack of services in the south is an outcome of the wars over the past years, saying there will be no more wars in Libya and that his government will provide Sabha and the rest of the region with all necessary services to alleviate the people’s suffering.

Dbeibah said at a cabinet meeting in Sabha on Sunday that his government is committed to securing the southern region with a plan in place to support all security apparatuses to fight crime and terrorism and secure elections on December 24.

The Prime Minister said there will be 500 million dinars allocated to the Health Ministry to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, saying it will provide oxygen to all quarantine centers and that vaccines and medicines will be arriving gradually in Libya in this regard.

He also said his government was working on ending the shortage of medics and paramedics in the south by enlisting support from Libyan peers in the north, urging Sabha Medical Center’s Manager to request the needed number, and announcing a partial curfew from 18.00 to 06.00 in certain cities to be named by the Health Ministry