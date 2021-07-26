GNU imposes two-week lockdown in western and central Libya

The Government of National Unity (GNU) has imposed a partial lockdown for a period of two weeks in the cities of the central region, Greater Tripoli, the cities of the West Coast, and the cities of the Nafousa Mountain, starting from Tuesday, from 6:00 pm until 6:00 am.

The government ordered closure of cafes, restaurants, and parks, excluding security, cleaning and health services, in addition to electricity, energy, communications works and freight movement.

The government cautioned that decisions to close educational institutions and commercial activities are not issued by the relevant ministries or municipalities except after coordination with the Ministry of Health.