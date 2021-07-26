Nearly 149,000 new voters recorded on the electoral register

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) reported today that 148,853 new voters have enrolled on the voter register up to yesterday and since it was opened on 4 July.

This brings the total of voters registered for the planned 24 December 2021 elections to 2,488,949. HNEC said this means 51.44 percent of those eligible to vote have registered. Libya has a population of just under 7 million.

It must be kept in mind that Libya’s political powers have failed to agree by the set deadline of 1 July on the legal basis or pass the electoral law – for these elections. Without an agreement on this, there will be no elections as the LPDF Roadmap prescribes that the 24 December elections must be constitutionally based.

HNEC is, nevertheless, going ahead with technical preparations in case, or hoping, that the political bodies will come to an agreement.