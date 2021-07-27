UN: 57 migrants died of drowning off Libya coast

At least 57 irregular migrants have died after a boat sank off the Libyan coast, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday.

The United Nations organisation said the migrants died after the boat capsized near the Libyan coastal city of Khums.

“According to survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard, at least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned,” IOM spokeswoman, Safa Msehli, wrote on Twitter.

According to United Nations official figures, at least 632 irregular migrants have drowned in maritime accidents in the Mediterranean Sea this year alone.

Thousands of irregular migrants face tragedies and agony as they attempt to flee their homes for European shores via Libya every year due to poverty, drought, conflict and other causes in Africa.