UNCHR welcomes inclusion of refugees in Libya’s vaccination drive

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today welcomed the initiative of the Libyan government to vaccinate refugees and asylum-seekers against COVID-19, together with other third country nationals.

The UNHCR said the country’s first vaccination drive which also included foreign nationals began on Saturday in several locations of Tripoli, with an initial target of 40,000 jabs.

“We appreciate the inclusive approach taken by Libya”, said Djamal Zamoum, UNHCR’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Libya. “Giving all groups access to the vaccine will help to make sure that everybody is safe. We also appreciate that the authorities focus on those most at risk from COVID-19. We hope that this initiative will continue and expand to reach more refugees.”

The UNCHR said there are over 42,458 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya who have fled war and persecution in their home countries.