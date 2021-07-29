Egyptian sources: Dbeibah commits to Egyptian-brokered agreement with Haftar regarding state’s budget

The London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper has learned from independent Egyptian sources that mediation recently succeeded in bringing understandings between Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and warlord Khalifa Haftar, stating that the two sides will meet very soon in Benghazi as a first stage.

The agreement, mediated recently by Egypt, stipulates that Dbeibah urgently pumps one billion Libyan dinars into the treasury of Haftar’s HQ in Al-Rajma, to enable him to pay the arrears of his militias and mercenaries allied with him.

In return, Haftar will give the green light to the House of Representatives to pass the budget and allow Dbeibah’s government to extend its control over eastern regions as the election date set by the UN-led Libya talks approaches.

According to the source, the Egyptian mediation talks experienced many disputes regarding the volume of debts Haftar demanded Dbeibah to cover for okaying the new budget and enabling the government to function in the east.

Haftar demanded the GNU to bear approximately six billion dinars of his debt, a sum hard to meet, according to Dbeibah.

The newspaper indicated that talks ended with both parties agreeing on a final settlement figure of one billion dinars as a first stage, while another two billion dinars will follow in two installments.

Following Dbeibah and Haftar’s potential meeting, Benghazi will host an expanded ministerial meeting to reaffirm the agreement and its entry into force, according to the newspaper.