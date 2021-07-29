Over 250,000 new voters enrolled on voter register

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) reported today that 254,811 new voters had registered on the electoral list up to yesterday.

This brings the total number of those registered to 2,594,907 or 53.63 percent of those eligible to vote since the register was opened on 4 July. Libya has a population of just under 7 million.

The voter registration is being updated for the planned 24 December 2021 elections. The last time the voter register was updated was in the run up to the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, Libya’s political forces are still unable to agree on a constitutional basis for the planned elections.