Coastal Road finally reopened – an important part of the October 2020 ceasefire agreement

The main stretch of Coastal Road passing through the former fighting front between the pro and anti-Khalifa Hafter forces between the cities of Misrata and Sirte has finally been reopened today.

The reopening was announced by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) meeting in another round of talks in Sirte. The JMC is made up of anti and pro-Hafter members.

The 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement

The reopening of the Coastal Road linking western and eastern Libya is one of the main conditions of the 23 October 2020 ceasefire agreement between the anti and pro-Khalifa Hafter forces.

The ceasefire allowed for political and military reconciliation leading to the restart of oil production and the selection of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) which gave birth to the Government of National Unity – the first unified Libyan government since 2014.

The ceasefire agreement had: