Russia and Turkey concur on the need to withdraw all foreign fighters from Libyan soil

The Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polonsky, said that Russia and Turkey fully agree on the necessity for all foreign forces and mercenaries to withdraw from Libya.

Polonski added at a press conference in New York that Moscow and Ankara have international commitments towards Libya through both sides’ participation in the Berlin conference, adding that they have every reason to believe that Turkey is prepared to cooperate on various political tracks.

He explained further that the withdrawal of foreign fighters must be done in a balanced way so that the Libyan situation does not return to chaos or military turmoil such as it has faced in the recent past, and for this reason, these steps must be taken with great care and in a totally balanced manner, as he put it.

