JMC security meetings in Sirte to address coastal route protection and control coordination

A meeting was conducted in the Sirte Security Directorate headquarters, presided over by Brigadier General Ali Alnusiri, Director of the General Department of Security Operations and member of the 5 + 5 Military Commission’s Security Arrangements.

The Director of Sirte Security, Brigadier General Jamal Attalla, Assistant Security Affairs, Brigadier General Siddique Ben Saud, Colonel El-Mahdi Al Bianco, member of the Security Arrangements Committee, and a number of officers assigned to the Security Arrangements Committee, according to the Information Centre of Government Ministries, Bodies, and Institutions.

The meeting focused on security coordination, protecting the coastal route, delivering services to people, and strongly opposing anybody who interferes with and disturbs security on public roads.

Following the meeting, the Department’s Director conducted a field tour to all fixed locations and movable points to identify issues in the performance of work and to develop solutions to guarantee the best outcomes.