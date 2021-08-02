Al-Mishri: There’s a fine line between mercenaries and state-agreement forces

The Head of the High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, told the visiting Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi di Maio, on Monday in Tripoli that there should a fine line drawn between the foreign forces that came to Libya based on official agreements with other states and mercenaries.

The media office of the High Council of State said the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Libya and Al-Mishri clarified the High Council of State’s position regarding constitutional referendum, elections and constitutional basis, reiterating the need to hold elections on time.

Di Maio welcomed the progress made in Libya, especially the reopening of the coastal road and the voting of the Security Council in support of the political advancement in the country.