Libyan Electoral Commission extends voter registration to August 17

The Head of the Libyan High National Elections Commission, Emad Al-Sayeh, announced extending voter registration to August 17, adding in a press conference on Monday that this step is to respond to the public demand of extension so that more voters could register or change the registration area if they faced any issues, in addition to the fact that many Libyans are willing to register, given the current 30.000 registered voters a day’s rate.

The Libyan High National Elections Commission’s Head said it had taken some measures to avoid pressuring the support call center (1441) so more people could get assistance.

Al-Sayeh said Libyans abroad can start registering as voters on August 18 and would be able to do so for a whole 30 days until September 15 via the online registration system.

On Sunday, the High National Elections Commission said registered voters reached 348.998 since the start of the process on July 04.