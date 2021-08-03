HCS re-elects “Khaled Al-Mishri” as chairman

The High Council of State (HCS) on Tuesday re-elected Khaled Al-Mishri as chairman for a fourth one-year term.

Al-Mishri won 73 out of 128 votes in the polls that took place in the capital, Tripoli, council’s spokesman Mohamed Nasser told Libyan Express.

He noted that Al-Mishri’s victory came “during the second round of the vote” in which he defeated his rival Salah Mito.

Saeed Kula was also running for the chairmanship in the first round but acquired the least number of votes, forcing him out of the second round.

Following his re-election, Al-Mishri urged the council in a brief televised speech “to work with a spirit of brotherhood”.