WHO: Coronavirus deaths in Libya increased by 393%

World Health Organization (WHO) said July deaths from Coronavirus in Libya increased by 393% compared to June as authorities didn’t confirm whether or not the Delta variant arrived in Libya despite being depicted in neighboring countries.

WHO said in a July epidemiological situation report on Monday that out of the total 1,265,555 tests in Libya since the beginning of the response to the pandemic, 236,961 (18.7%) were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

“Compared to Epi-week 28, there was a 32% decrease in overall national testing: by regions, West (31% decrease), South (42% decrease) and East (48% decrease). Thus, 97.3% (32,091) of national testing was performed in the West as compared to both East (only 269 tests) and South (only 607 tests) Regions.” WHO said in the report.

It indicated that there is an increase in the number of tests from 3.1/1000 to 6.7/1000 between weeks 25 and 28, saying they decreased to 4.2/1000 in Eid week, and the positivity ratio: 8.1% to 37.5% between weeks 25 and 29.

“The national positivity rate for Epi-week 2 has decreased to 37.5%, which mainly represents the West with a positivity rate of 36.9%. It cannot be generalized based on the positivity rate in the East (34.9%) and South (72%), which differ markedly from the nationallevel positivity rate. National numbers of cases, deaths and lab tests are skewed to West.” WHO remarked.

WHO indicated that there had been an increase in deaths between Weeks 25 and 29 from 2/day to 13/day.

“In Epi-week 29, the number of new deaths (99) showed a 77% increase compared to last week. As a result, the mortality rate increased to 1.5 deaths per 100,000 cases, with a case fatality rate of 0.8%. As compared to last week, West reported a 71% increase in deaths for the reporting week, East (no increase) and 160% increase reported in South.” WHO said.

It added that Libya remains classified under community transmission with the circulation of Alpha and Beta Variants of Concern (VOC).

As a part of preventive measures, Libya has suspended schools and universities as of July 11th, 2021. Summer resorts, parks and public gardens have also been closed in some municipalities until further notice.

Likewise, as of July 8th, 2021, borders with Tunisia have remained closed. In addition, the Government of National Unity has officially issued a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am starting on July 27th, 2021, for two weeks in Tripoli, central and western regions, while PCR tests have been made mandatory for domestic flights since July 29.