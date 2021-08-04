5+5 Joint Military Commission condemns aggressive acts on coastal road

The Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) has condemned hostile acts that aim to undermine the unity of the country and its stability on the coastal road between east and west Libya, adding in a statement that the chaos on the coastal road was a hate act that was done by spoilers who aimed to destabilize Libya, condemning all kinds of unrest and division on the coastal road or any other area in the country.

The statement added that the 5+5 JMC calls on all relevant authorities to follow up on this issues and bring the spoilers to justice so that the coastal road remains safe and secure for all Libyans.

Some fans of sports clubs put photos of Khalifa Haftar on the road so cars can pass over them before removing them after the match of last Sunday ended.

Observers saw the reaction of the 5+5 JMC toward the incident as a quick one in comparison to its delayed reactions toward similar incidents of figures from western region or from other countries happening in eastern Libya, especially the recent incidents on Tuesday in the east with people insulting western region figures including a fighter against Italian occupation, Ramadan Al-Suwaihli.