Turkey, Russia discuss Syria, Libya

Officials from Turkey and Russia discussed the latest developments in war-torn Syria and Libya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russia’s Presidential envoy for Syria Alexandre Lavrentyev co-chaired the meeting in which “the latest developments regarding Syria, situation in the field, activities of the Constitutional Committee and the return of refugees were discussed. Views were also exchanged on current developments in Libya and the political process,” Ankara said.

The Astana peace process to end the Syrian conflict was launched in January 2017 by Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Syria has been ravaged by a multifaceted civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than ten million displaced, according to UN estimates.