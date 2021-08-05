Al-Mishri: We’ll go back to square one if Libyan political agreement is shelved

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, said doing without the Libyan Political Agreement or canceling any of its items means going back to square one.

Al-Mishri said in an interview with Libya Alahrar TV on Wednesday that the House of Representatives is “non-existent” as far as the High Council of State is concerned and they would resort to the constitutional court if House of Representatives Speaker Aqila Saleh wanted to violate the political agreement.

He also said that the High Council of State is taking legal action to prove that the Head of the High National Elections Commission Emad Al-Sayeh had abused his position and authority.

Al-Mishri said approving any elections legislation without consultation with the High Council of State cannot be implemented on the ground and some House of Representatives members had reiterated rejection to setting aside the High Council of State in this process.