Libyan PM says his government wants to build civilian state with organized army

The Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah said his government is working on building a civilian state with a “real and organized army that has the motto of [sacrifice for the country].”

Dbeibah’s remarks came in a tour at the Tripoli Military Zone headquarters in the presence of Interior Minister, Khalid Mazen, and Chief of Staff, Mohammed Haddad, where he met with several military commanders.

“We have to sacrifice for the security and stability of Libya and we won’t allow anyone to threaten them. The Government of National Unity came with the motto of ‘yes to peace and no to war’.” He added.