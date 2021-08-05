PM Aldabaiba urges several Ministries to absorb militias into state institutions

In separate letters, Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba directed the Ministries of Economy, Labour, Higher Education, and Youth, to hold cross-conference meetings between the relevant departments of their Ministries with the Committee for Organizing, Absorbing and Integrating militias into state institutions.

He stressed the need to integrate militias into security institutions and to involve them in youth support programmes.

He also held a meeting in his guise as Defence Minister with the Chief of Staff on the same matter.