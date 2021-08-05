PM Aldabaiba urges several Ministries to absorb militias into state institutions

Friday , 6 August 2021
05/08/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

In separate letters, Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba directed the Ministries of Economy, Labour, Higher Education, and Youth, to hold cross-conference meetings between the relevant departments of their Ministries with the Committee for Organizing, Absorbing and Integrating militias into state institutions.

He stressed the need to integrate militias into security institutions and to involve them in youth support programmes.

He also held a meeting in his guise as Defence Minister with the Chief of Staff on the same matter.

 

