Libyan Presidential Council instructs military units to follow its orders exclusively

The Libyan Presidential Council instructed all military units in Libya to follow its orders and commands as the “Chief Commander of the Libyan Army” regarding promotion, appointment of military zones’ commanders and other operations.

In a statement on Saturday, the Presidential Council said such decisions shall be made by all of its members as per the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, adding that any violations of its instructions are a violation of the Libyan Army Chief Commander’s authorities, which include promotion of ranks, forming or disbanding military units and appointing military zones’ commanders.

Khalifa Haftar ordered few days ago the appointment of a militia leader, who fought with his forces against the Libyan Army during offensive on Tripoli, as Sabha military zone commander, in addition to promotion orders for all of Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission members, yet the members on the side of the Libyan Army under the Government of National Unity, refused the promotion.