Ten more bodies exhumed in newly discovered Tarhuna mass grave

The General Authority for the Research and Identification of Missing Persons reported the recovery of ten unidentified bodies from new mass graves in Tarhuna.

This came after the investigation of the body’s remains management teams at the 5-kilo agricultural project in Tarhuna.

Teams were able to uncover a new cemetery in the 5-kilo agricultural project in Tarhuna on Saturday.

Since the defeat of Haftar’s troops in the country’s recent war, approximately 20 mass graves comprising over 300 corpses have been found in Tarhuna.