Monday , 9 August 2021
Home / Normal / Ten more bodies exhumed in newly discovered Tarhuna mass grave

Ten more bodies exhumed in newly discovered Tarhuna mass grave

08/08/2021 Libyan Express Press Articles

The General Authority for the Research and Identification of Missing Persons reported the recovery of ten unidentified bodies from new mass graves in Tarhuna.

This came after the investigation of the body’s remains management teams at the 5-kilo agricultural project in Tarhuna.

Teams were able to uncover a new cemetery in the 5-kilo agricultural project in Tarhuna on Saturday.

Since the defeat of Haftar’s troops in the country’s recent war, approximately 20 mass graves comprising over 300 corpses have been found in Tarhuna.

Security Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersMinistry of Justice
Murqub

Check Also

Three Syrian, one Russian fighters killed in landmine blast in Libya

As Suwayda 24 website said three Syrian fighters and one Russian from the Wagner Group …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved