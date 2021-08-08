Three Syrian, one Russian fighters killed in landmine blast in Libya

As Suwayda 24 website said three Syrian fighters and one Russian from the Wagner Group were killed by an explosion of a landmine two days ago in Libya.

The website reported from As Suwayda city in Syria that one of the killed was Daniel Barka and his family was informed of his death as he was with the Wagner Group mercenaries in Libya, adding that his body would arrive soon for his family funeral.

A source close to the killed fighter – 25 years old- in As Suwayda said that he had traveled to Libya two months ago via Russia-controlled Hmeimim base after signing a contract with a Wgner Group affiliate; Al-Sayad firm, to go to Libya and help secure facilities in there.

“Daniel was placed in Jufra. He and two others from Hama and Homs as well as a Russian fighter were killed as a landmine blasted in their military vehicle. Some other fighters were injured and sent to hospital.” The source told As Suwayda 24.

Daniel is the second man from As Suwayda reported by the website to have been killed in Libya since the start of Russian recruitment of Syrians to fight in Libya in 2020. One fighter was killed last February in a similar blast.