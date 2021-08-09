Employees of Benghazi Cabinet Office denounce the Tripoli kidnap of their boss

Employees of the Cabinet Office (the Prime Minister’s Office) in Benghazi yesterday denounced the (Tripoli) authorities concerned with revealing the circumstances of the abduction in Tripoli of the Chief of the Benghazi Cabinet Rida Fretees.

In a group statement in Benghazi, the employees called on the responsible authorities, led by the Ministry of the Interior and its affiliated agencies, to exercise their duties and assume their responsibilities towards this incident, and to expedite the search for Fretees without any complacency or inaction that might endanger his life.

They emphasized that the rule of law can only be achieved by fighting crime, holding those who violate it accountable, and imposing the prestige of the state on everyone with all its might.

Meanwhile, the official Libyan state news agency LANA reported that ‘‘informed sources’’ had reported that contact with Fretees had been lost since 2 August while he was in Tripoli.

LANA reported that the sources had confirmed that Fretees was kidnapped by masked men in the Dahra region of Tripoli, and his fate is still unknown.

It said preliminary information indicates the disappearance of Fretees happened after he had left the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Hussain Al-Gatrani at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tripoli.

Notably, the video statement of by Fretees’s colleagues was posted on the Deputy Prime Minister Gatrani’s official Facebook page – but not the official Libyan government’s pages.