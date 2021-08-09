Haftar appoints military officials despite prohibition laws from Libyan Army Chief

Khalifa Haftar has ordered new military appointments under his forces’ command in violation of the roadmap of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum that says the Presidential Council, as the Chief Commander of the Libyan Army, is the only entity entitled to military appointments and commands.

Despite the recent articulate decision of the Presidential Council announcing that it exclusively is the one entity entitled to appoint military officials or order operations related to the military institution, Haftar controversially appointed the Head of the ex-parallel government in the east, Abdullah Al-Thini, as the Director of Political Department of his forces.

The political position is a new one made up by Haftar and is considered by observers as a way to lead a new coup if he failed to reach power via elections.

Haftar met Al-Thini last week in Al-Rajma, sending signals that he wanted to form a new parallel government with Al-Thini as the Head.

Haftar’s new decisions included appointment of the Head of 5+5 Joint Military Commission delegation (loyal to Haftar) as the Commander of Infantry in the place of Nour Al-Deen Al-Himmali, in addition to appointing Mohammed Al-Manfour as the Chief of Air Force to replace his sidekick since his Operation Dignity in 2014, Saqir Al-Jroushi.