HCS says won’t allow an individual to to control Libya’s army

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) said in a statement on the anniversary of establishing the Libyan Army that it wouldn’t allow anyone or party or even tribe to control and take power over the military institution.

The statement said the Army must be loyal to he nation only and mustn’t interfere in politics, adding that the military institution should always be under the command of a civilian authority.

“We should continue to unify state institutions, especially the military one and the real Libyan Army to allow it, via continued support, to become strong based on nationalistic foundation.” The HCS added, saying that all parties should work as per the roadmap and a consensual constitutional basis to establish a professional military institution that protects the state not overthrows it.

The HCS also reiterated that the Libyan people have the right to demand a unified army that protects the country and its borders as well as foils reckless offensives so that it protects Libya from going back to square one.