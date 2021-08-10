Irini commander requests more EU support to implement arms embargo on Libya

Wednesday , 11 August 2021
10/08/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Commander of the EU military naval operation Irini Fabio Agostini presented during the 2021 Prague Summit on the innovation and development of the European Defense Industrial Base, the operation’s needs to fully deliver the UN arms embargo on Libya.

“The EU needs clear political-military guidelines to enhance interoperability among member states while avoiding fragmentation, in light of the growing global competition over the defense industry,” Agostini said.

In order to promote the integration of military knowledge into civilian UAV technology, Irini’s command considers it necessary to develop EU-made drones with sophisticated technology.

Satellite communication is also vital to the mission, says Agostini, underscoring that the EU Satellite Center provides on an almost daily basis valuable analysis of satellite imagery and intelligence.

