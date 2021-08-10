Wednesday , 11 August 2021
Home / Normal / Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

10/08/2021 BBC NewsIlya Barabanov and Nader Ibrahim Press Articles

A new BBC investigation has revealed the scale of operations by a shadowy Russian mercenary group in Libya’s civil war, which includes links to war crimes and the Russian military.

This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on BBC News

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Private Military & Security CompaniesStates
All

Check Also

US Libya envoy meets Haftar in Egypt

United States’ envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, will arrive in the Egyptian capital of Cairo …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved