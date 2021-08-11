Libya’s Military Prosecution orders Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi’s arrest

The Libyan Military Prosecutor’s Office deputy, Mohammed Gharouda, issued arrest warrant of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi on August 05, a document that was circulated Wednesday on social media confirmed.

The arrest warrant refers to case 114/2019 regarding killings by Russian Wagner Group mercenaries during the offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Tripoli.

The Military Prosecution ordered in October 2019, a warrant that is still valid until today, the arrest of Khalifa Haftar, his Chief of Staff Abdelrazik Al-Nathori, and Oun Al-Ferjani, as well as Sharif Al-Bouzaidi, regarding the same case (114/2019) that is related to killing of Libyans by Wagner Group mercenaries.

Last July, the Military Prosecution ordered the arrest of Haftar, his son Saddam, Abdulkarim Hadiya, Mohammed Tahesh, and Nabil Al-Habhab (military officials in Haftar’s forces.)