Nine unidentified bodies recovered from a new mass grave in Tarhuna

The General Authority for the Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced on Wednesday the recovery of nine unidentified bodies that were discovered in a new mass grave in Tarhuna city.

The Authority announced last Sunday the recovery of 10 unidentified bodies from a mass grave in the same area in Tarhuna.

The Authority’s teams have been searching for mass graves in Tarhuna city since its liberation from Haftar’s militias in June 2020.